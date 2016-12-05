Dec 5 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Sunesis Pharmaceuticals announces presentation of results
from completed Phase 1A healthy volunteer study evaluating oral
non-covalent BTK inhibitor SNS-062 at ASH annual meeting
* Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc - "preparing an ind filing for
this year as we work closely with our identified clinical sites
for this study"
* Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc - expect to begin dosing
patients within first half of 2017
* Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc - none of AEs, laboratory
abnormalities, or ECG or telemetry findings were considered
clinically meaningful
