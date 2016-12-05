Dec 5 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Zynerba Pharma- reports positive results for ZYN002 CBD gel in phase 1 studies; ZYN002 CBD gel was shown to be safe and well-tolerated

* Zynerba Pharma - initiation of a third phase 2 clinical trial of ZYN002 CBD gel in patients with fragile x syndrome is planned before year-end 2016

* Zynerba Pharma - top line results from 3rd phase 2 trial of ZYN002 CBD gel in patients with fragile X syndrome anticipated to be released in h1 2017

* "we remain on track to report top-line results" for star 1 clinical trial "in first half of 2017"