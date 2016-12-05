Dec 5 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Zynerba Pharma- reports positive results for ZYN002 CBD
gel in phase 1 studies; ZYN002 CBD gel was shown to be safe and
well-tolerated
* Zynerba Pharma - initiation of a third phase 2 clinical
trial of ZYN002 CBD gel in patients with fragile x syndrome is
planned before year-end 2016
* Zynerba Pharma - top line results from 3rd phase 2 trial
of ZYN002 CBD gel in patients with fragile X syndrome
anticipated to be released in h1 2017
* "we remain on track to report top-line results" for star 1
clinical trial "in first half of 2017"
