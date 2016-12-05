Dec 5 SSH Communications Security Oyj :
* Ends employee consultation process
* Will refocus its operations around its core strategy and focuses its sales activities
* In Europe, will concentrate its direct sales activities to Northern and Central Europe
* Will reorganize its research and development efforts to better correspond to its
customers' accelerating digital and cloud transformation
* Will focus its sales and marketing activities in Asia to Hong Kong and will dissolve
subsidiaries in Singapore and Japan
* Will reduce its headcount by 17 people in Finland and by 8 people abroad totaling 25
globally
* Initially estimated maximum need for personnel reductions was 37 people
