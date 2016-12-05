Dec 5 Nexpoint Real Estate Advisors Reiterates
Nexpoint'S Interest In Engaging In Discussions With Rait
Financial Trust's
* Nexpoint Real Estate Advisors, an affiliate of Highland
Capital, sends follow-up letter to RAIT Financial Trust
- SEC filing
* Nexpoint Real Estate Advisors reiterates Nexpoint's
interest in engaging in discussions with RAIT Financial Trust's
management and board
* Nexpoint Real Estate Advisors says its plan includes
merging RAIT Financial Trust into a newly-formed vehicle that is
externally managed by Nexpoint
* Nexpoint Real Estate Advisors says it will invest up to
$30 million in the new co
Source text: bit.ly/2gYhECB
