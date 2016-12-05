Dec 5 Finsoft Financial Investment Holdings Ltd :

* Finsoft financial investment holdings ltd- purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and vendor entered into sp agreement

* Deal at consideration of hk$48.8 million

* Finsoft financial - vendor has agreed to sell and purchaser has agreed to acquire sale shares, representing 40% of issued share capital of target

* Finsoft financial investment-group funded consideration as to hk$10.2 million by proceeds from disposal and as to hk$38.6 million by borrowings and internal resources of group

* Finsoft financial investment - vendor is praiseful moment limited, purchaser is winrange investments ltd and the target is Ultimate Elite Investments

