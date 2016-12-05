Dec 5 Finsoft Financial Investment Holdings
Ltd :
* Finsoft financial investment holdings ltd- purchaser, a
wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and vendor entered into sp
agreement
* Deal at consideration of hk$48.8 million
* Finsoft financial - vendor has agreed to sell and
purchaser has agreed to acquire sale shares, representing 40% of
issued share capital of target
* Finsoft financial investment-group funded consideration as
to hk$10.2 million by proceeds from disposal and as to hk$38.6
million by borrowings and internal resources of group
* Finsoft financial investment - vendor is praiseful moment
limited, purchaser is winrange investments ltd and the target is
Ultimate Elite Investments
