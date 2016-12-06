UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
(Corrects number of customers and percentage in headline and bullet point. Company corrected its own statement)
Dec 5 Go Internet SpA :
* Records 37,299 customers as of Nov. 30, up 22 pct year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
CANNES, France, May 20 A sumptuous Stockholm museum filled with grotesquely pretentious conceptual art is at the centre of "The Square", a Palme d'Or nominee at Cannes which switches between surrealism, comedy of manners, thriller and social commentary.