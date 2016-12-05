Dec 5 Fitch
* Fitch says Italy referendum increases political
uncertainty
* Fitch on Italy referendum- expect a new interim government
to revise 2015 Italicum electoral law for lower house of
parliament
* Fitch on Italy referendum- most likely outcome is creation
of interim government which focuses on revising electoral law
ahead of next parliamentary elections
* Fitch-Protracted political volatility would stall economic
policy-making, reform efforts to boost Italian competitiveness
and growth among others
* Fitch says an early sign of potential spillover of Italy's
referendum result to economy will be if it damages plans to
recapitalise some Italian banks
