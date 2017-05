Dec 5 Fitch:

* Fitch says outlook for global aerospace & defense shifts to positive

* Says revised trade policies emerging from recent US election could hamper competitiveness of North American commercial aerospace companies

* "We expect relevant parts of addressable global defense market to rise between 3% and 5% over next three years"

* Change in sector outlook reflects projected 8% increase in large commercial aircraft deliveries, 3% forecast growth in relevant defense markets Source text for Eikon: