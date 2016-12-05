Dec 5 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Alnylam presents updated results from phase 1/2 study of
aln-cc5 in patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria
(pnh)
* Says new results show aln-cc5-mediated knockdown of serum
c5 has potential to enable effective sparing of eculizumab in
patients with pnh
* Says data support development of aln-cc5 to potentially
reduce dose level and frequency of eculizumab in patients with
pnh
* Says data further support development of aln-cc5 to
improve disease control in patients with an inadequate response
to eculizumab
* Says Sanofi Genzyme has decided not to exercise its opt-in
right for development of aln-cc5 in territories outside of U.S.,
Canada, Western Europe
* Says Alnylam will have full global control of development
of aln-cc5 program for further development and potential
commercialization
