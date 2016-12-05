Dec 5 Pembina Pipeline Corp :
* Pembina Pipeline Corporation announces 2017 capital
program of $1.9 billion and Alberta government royalty credit
award
* Pembina expects to generate an incremental $600 million to
$950 million of ebitda in 2018
* Plans to spend about $1,140 million in its conventional
pipelines business next year, 61 percent of its overall 2017
capital spending plan
* For 2017, Pembina expects to spend capital of $540
million, or 29 percent of overall budget, in its midstream
business
* Continues to direct majority of capital spending in
midstream towards initiatives supported by long-term,
fee-for-service contracts
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: