Dec 6 Sinosoft Technology Group Ltd :
* Sinosoft Tech-voluntary announcement update on the dispute
with nanjing South China Skytech Technology Co., Limited
* Group owns intellectual property rights and possesses
software products certifications in respect of such software
* Reiterates that 31 software that were subject to dispute
in litigation were all developed by group
* Group will file an appeal to Supreme People's Court and
will submit appellate petition within this week
* Based on legal advice they are of view that there are
material errors in facts recognition and application of law in
judgment of first trial
