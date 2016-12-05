Dec 6 Sinosoft Technology Group Ltd :

* Sinosoft Tech-voluntary announcement update on the dispute with nanjing South China Skytech Technology Co., Limited

* Group owns intellectual property rights and possesses software products certifications in respect of such software

* Reiterates that 31 software that were subject to dispute in litigation were all developed by group

* Group will file an appeal to Supreme People's Court and will submit appellate petition within this week

* Based on legal advice they are of view that there are material errors in facts recognition and application of law in judgment of first trial