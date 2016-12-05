Dec 6 China Star Entertainment Ltd :
* S&P agreement was entered into between Best Combo as
purchaser and Chen as vendor
* Best Combo has agreed to acquire entire issued share
capital of Modern Vision and sale loan for hk$1 billion
* Purchase price shall be satisfied by payment of hk$400
million as a deposit and issue of promissory note by co to Chen
* Best Combo as lender entered into loan agreement with Chen
as borrower
* Best Combo has agreed to grant to chen a fixed term loan
in principal amount of hk$500 million
* Application made to stock exchange for resumption of
trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 6 december 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: