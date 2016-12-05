Dec 5 Ppl Corp

* On Dec. 6 and 7, 2016, members of senior management will meet with investors, financial analysts to discuss strategy for growth, financial outlook

* Says during meetings, PPL expects to reiterate its 2016 forecast of reported earnings of $2.55 to $2.70 per share - SEC filing

* Also expects to reiterate its 2016 forecast of ongoing earnings of $2.30 to $2.45 per share

* Says also expects to reiterate its 2017 earnings forecast of $2.05 to $2.25 per share

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: