UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Dec 6 Smrt Holdings Bhd :
* Proposed disposal to Asiamet Education Group by SMRT and SMR Education of the entire issued and paidup share capital of CUCMS education
* Total disposal consideration of 166 million RGT Source text (bit.ly/2h8VUCO) Further company coverage:
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
CANNES, France, May 20 A sumptuous Stockholm museum filled with grotesquely pretentious conceptual art is at the centre of "The Square", a Palme d'Or nominee at Cannes which switches between surrealism, comedy of manners, thriller and social commentary.