Motor racing-Another win for Buemi in Paris Formula E race
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
Dec 6 China Vanguard Group Ltd
* On 5 December 2016, company through unit and You Champion International has entered into a non-legally binding letter of intent
* LOI under which parties expressed intention to form a new joint venture company to operate in Kingdom Of Tonga Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies