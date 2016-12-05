Dec 5 Facebook Inc
* Facebook says Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter And YouTube are
coming together to help curb the spread of terrorist content
online
* When alerted, "we take swift action against this kind of
content in accordance with our respective policies"
* each co will continue to apply its own policies,
definitions of "terrorist content" when deciding whether to
remove content when match to shared hash is found
* commit to the creation of a shared industry database of
"hashes" - unique digital "fingerprints"
* "participating companies can add hashes of terrorist
images or videos that are identified on one of our platforms to
the database"
* each company will independently determine what image and
video hashes to contribute to the shared database
* "cos will begin sharing hashes of the most extreme and
egregious terrorist images and videos we have removed from our
services"
* no personally identifiable information will be shared, and
matching content will not be automatically removed
* each co will continue to apply its practice of
transparency, review for any government requests, as well as
retain own appeal process for removal decisions, grievances
Source text (bit.ly/2h8G5vH)
