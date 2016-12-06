UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Dec 6 ZTE Corp :
* Announcement acquisition of 48.04% equity interests in Netas, a listed turkish company
* Transaction does not require approval at general assembly meeting
* Deal for a price of not more than usd101.3 mln
* Transaction will not have any material impact on current financial conditions and operating results of company
* Co through its unit has entered into "share purchase agreement related to Neta Telekomünkasyon A.."
* Total amount of funding needed for mandatory takeover bid following completion of transaction is expected to be not more than usd130 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
CANNES, France, May 20 A sumptuous Stockholm museum filled with grotesquely pretentious conceptual art is at the centre of "The Square", a Palme d'Or nominee at Cannes which switches between surrealism, comedy of manners, thriller and social commentary.