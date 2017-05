Dec 5 Fitch:

* Fitch - Rating outlook for Indonesia's life and non-life insurance sectors in 2017 is stable

* Fitch - Stable outlook reflects fitch's expectation that Indonesia's economic conditions remain manageable

* Fitch: Indonesia's Insurance to grow in an infrastructure-driven economy

* Fitch- Sees long duration on infrastructure bonds as an attractive investment option for life insurance companies in Indonesia