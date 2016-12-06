Dec 6 Wolseley Plc :

* Q1 interim management statement

* Revenue 5.2 pct ahead of last year at constant exchange rates, including like-for-like growth of 1.8 pct

* Gross margin of 28.3 pct was 0.3 pct ahead of last year

* Trading profit of 303 million stg was 1.4 pct ahead of last year at constant exchange rates

* Like-for-like revenue in UK was 2.9 pct lower than last year

* Like-for-like revenue growth since end of quarter has been in line with Q1 results

* Four acquisitions completed in quarter, and one since quarter end, for total consideration of 216 million stg

* Our other markets were more challenging as UK heating market was weak and Nordic construction markets deteriorated

* Expect group trading profit to be in line with analyst expectations at current exchange rates