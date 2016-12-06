Dec 6 Arrow Global Group Plc

* Transaction is subject to regulatory approval by Bank Of Italy

* Acquisition is anticipated to complete in H1 2017

* Acquisition will further expand Arrow's european footprint

* Intends to enter Italian market having agreed terms to acquire Zenith Service SpA

* Deal for an enterprise value of eur 17m

* Acquisition is expected to be earnings neutral after taking into account amortisation of acquisition intangible assets and will be funded in cash from existing resources