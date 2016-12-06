Dec 6 Co-operative Group Ltd
* Exit from travel joint venture
* Has served notice to exit joint venture that was set up
with Thomas Cook Group in 2011
* Under agreement co-op will receive 50 mln stg plus
interest in return for its shares in joint venture by Nov. 30,
2017
* A payment schedule has also been agreed for guaranteed
minimum dividend of 31.9 mln stg, with 20 mln stg due on Jan. 3,
2017 and remainder on April 3, 2017
* Interest will be payable on both instalments
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)