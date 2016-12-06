Motor racing-Another win for Buemi in Paris Formula E race
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
Dec 6 National Slaughter House Co
* Signs agreement to sell 19.02 percent stake in National Co for Tanning
* To record gain of 95,099 dinars in Q4 from divestment of stake in National Co for Tanning Source: (bit.ly/2g4pbh0) Further company coverage:
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies