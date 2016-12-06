Dec 6 On The Beach Group Plc

* Preliminary results

* Adjusted underlying profit before tax (1) increased 46.9% to £21.3m (fy15: £14.5m)

* Current performance is in line with expectations and believes business is well positioned for key trading period that commences in late december and continues into q1 2017.

* Fy group revenue increased 13.0% to £71.3m (fy15: £63.1m)

* Fy group operating profit before amortisation and exceptional costs increased 30.3% to £22.8m (fy15: £17.5m)

* Maiden final dividend proposed of 2.2p per share (fy15: nil)

