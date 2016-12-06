Motor racing-Another win for Buemi in Paris Formula E race
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
Dec 6 First Sensor AG :
* Receives follow-up appointment from Volkswagen AG
* Renewed supply agreement for pressure sensors for braking systems
* Anticipated sales volume of around 8 million euros ($8.59 million) per year
* Contract to run until 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9310 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies