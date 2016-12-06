Motor racing-Another win for Buemi in Paris Formula E race
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
Dec 6 Photocat A/S
* Establishes its first partnership in Spain with Prefabricados Roda S.L. to offer NOx degrading concrete tiles under the brand name NOxOFF
* Expects more partnerships in Spain for its NOxOFF technology with concrete tile and bitumen membrane producers
* Expects partnership to yield revenues between 50,000 euros ($53,770.00) and 150,000 euros in 2016/17
* Expects products to launch in Spain in early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9299 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies