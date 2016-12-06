Dec 6 Photocat A/S

* Establishes its first partnership in Spain with Prefabricados Roda S.L. to offer NOx degrading concrete tiles under the brand name NOxOFF

* Expects more partnerships in Spain for its NOxOFF technology with concrete tile and bitumen membrane producers

* Expects partnership to yield revenues between 50,000 euros ($53,770.00) and 150,000 euros in 2016/17

* Expects products to launch in Spain in early 2017