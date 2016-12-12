BRIEF-Sanok Rubber Company Q1 net profit rises to 24.1 mln zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 241.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 219.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
(Corrects company name in headline to "Barbary Investment Group" from "El Barbary Investment Group" after the company clarified)
Dec 6 Barbary Investment Group :
* Q3 consol net loss after minority interest EGP 551,773 versus net profit EGP 772,216 year ago
* Q3 consol sales EGP 284,920 versus EGP 2.9 million year ago Source:(bit.ly/2gXMISd) Further company coverage:
HELSINKI, May 15 Eye surgery and optical retail company Silmaasema Oyj on Monday became the latest company to consider an IPO in Helsinki bourse, suggesting listings were picking up in the Finnish economy as it recovers from a decade-long stagnation.