Motor racing-Another win for Buemi in Paris Formula E race
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
Dec 6 Olam International Limited :
* Olam international prices us$175 million us debt private placement
* Proceeds from issue of notes will be used by oai and its us affiliates for repayment of existing bank debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies