US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
Dec 6 Valiant Communications Ltd
* Recently received the product approval from Indian Navy for its product E1 PDH Multiplexer
* Says product approval by Indian Navy Source text [Valiant Communications Ltd has informed BSE that the Company has recently received the product approval from Indian Navy for its product "E1 PDH Multiplexer"] Further company coverage:
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)