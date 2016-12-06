Motor racing-Another win for Buemi in Paris Formula E race
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
Dec 6 IJM Plantations Bhd
* Ijm plantations bhd- says production for crude palm oil for nov. Was 18,733 mt
* Ijm plantations bhd- says production for total ffb for nov. Was 105,559 mt
* Ijm plantations bhd- says production for palm kernel for nov. Was 3,862 mt
Source text: (bit.ly/2gfmEDW)
Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies