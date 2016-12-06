Dec 6 IJM Plantations Bhd

* Ijm plantations bhd- says production for crude palm oil for nov. Was 18,733 mt

* Ijm plantations bhd- says production for total ffb for nov. Was 105,559 mt

* Ijm plantations bhd- says production for palm kernel for nov. Was 3,862 mt

