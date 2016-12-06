UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Dec 6 Free2Move Holding AB :
* In European health project within IoT
* Project will run over a period of three years, starting in November 2016
* Estimated total budget for the project is 7.2 million euros ($7.8 million)
* Swedish part of the project budget allocated by Vinnova is about 30 million Swedish crowns ($3.3 million)
* Free2Move part is about 2.5 million crowns
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9296 euros) ($1 = 9.1196 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CANNES, France, May 20 A sumptuous Stockholm museum filled with grotesquely pretentious conceptual art is at the centre of "The Square", a Palme d'Or nominee at Cannes which switches between surrealism, comedy of manners, thriller and social commentary.