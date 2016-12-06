US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Dec 6 Venky's (India) Ltd :
* Sept quarter net profit 3.5 million rupees versus profit 63.8 million rupees year ago
* Sept quarter total income from operations 5.95 billion rupees versus 4.52 billion rupees year ago Source text (bit.ly/2gf4JNN) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)