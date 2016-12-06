Dec 6 Agora :

* Its management to launch consultations regarding an increase in the number of people included in group layoffs in Agora

* Previously planned to reduce the employment by no more than 135 people until the end of 2016, now will negotiatiate with unions to increase that figure to 190 (around 9.6 pct of all employees as of Dec. 6) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)