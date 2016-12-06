Dec 6 IG Group Holdings Plc :
* Response to FCA consultation paper
* Has operated and will continue to operate to highest
standards in industry
* Will carefully consider implications of FCA consultation
paper and courses of action open to it
* And will respond in accordance with timeline provided of
March 7 2017
* Firmly believes in robust and proportionate regulatory
oversight of CFD sector in UK and Europe
* Initial view is that certain of FCA proposals could
enhance client outcomes
* Notes, however, that FCA's proposals do not appear to
directly apply to firms operating from outside UK offering CFDS
* Notes FCA proposals do not appear to directly apply to
binaries to clients in UK on cross-border services passport from
other EU member state
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom)