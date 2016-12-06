UPDATE 3-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
Dec 6 Inogen Inc :
* Inogen-On Dec 1, board appointed Scott Wilkinson, currently co's president and chief operating officer, to serve as president, CEO of co- sec filing
* Inogen Inc- Wilkinson will succeed Raymond Huggenberger, who is retiring from position of CEO, effective March 1, 2017
* Inogen Inc- Huggenberger will continue to serve as a member of board following his retirement as CEO Source text (bit.ly/2gfIpn6) Further company coverage:
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
BRASILIA, May 20 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Saturday challenged a recorded conversation implicating him in a corruption probe, saying he would continue as president and ask the Supreme Court to verify the integrity of the recording.