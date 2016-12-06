US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
Dec 6 Bharti Airtel Ltd
* Says Christian Defaria, executive chairman, Airtel Africa has been designated as chairman, Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) BV
* Announces senior level organizational changes for Africa operations
* Raghunath Mandava to take over as MD and CEO of Airtel Africa Source text: bit.ly/2g5okfW Further company coverage:
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)