Dec 6 Sage Therapeutics Inc

* Sage announces expedited development plan for SAGE-547 in the treatment of postpartum depression based on FDA breakthrough therapy meeting

* Says agreement with FDA was achieved on clinical endpoints for the pivotal trials

* Sage Therapeutics says it has "clear and efficient direction for expedited development path forward" for SAGE-547 to potentially support NDA in 2018

* Sage Therapeutics says its PPD clinical program, now in phase 3, will require only minor modifications, including an increase in sample size

* Sage Therapeutics says current trials for SAGE-547 will be expanded to phase 3 trials to facilitate potential for global registration

* Says anticipates announcing top-line data from PPD registration trials in 2H 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: