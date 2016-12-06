Dec 6 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI - card not present transactions - relaxation in additional factor of authentication for payments upto  2000/- for card network provided authentication solutions

* RBI - no change in the existing chargeback process

* RBI - beyond transaction limit of INR 2000/-, card not present transaction has to necessarily be processed as per extant instructions with mandatory afa Source text: bit.ly/2g582bQ