Dec 6 Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :

* Reaches deal with Angola's Clube Desportivo 1 de Agosto for the definitive transfer of players Gelson and Ary Papel

* Contract with both players valid from Jan 1 2017 to Jun 30 2019

* Release clause set 60 million euros ($64 million) with option of renovation until 2022 Source text: bit.ly/2h2dYlH Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9306 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)