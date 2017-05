Dec 6 Minmetals Land Ltd :

* Beijing wanhu, mliml and beijing vanke entered into a second supplemental agreement

* Kuangshi jiye may provide loans to hanten for an amount not exceeding rmb300 million

* Kuangshi jiye may provide loans to beijing vanke for an amount not exceeding rmb300 million

* Kuangshi jiye, unit, entered into langfang framework agreement with hanten and beijing vanke

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: