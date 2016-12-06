US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
Dec 6 Reserve Bank of India:
* To issue of INR 100 banknotes without inset letter, ascending size of numerals in number panels, bleed lines, and enlarged identification mark Source text: bit.ly/2hdHBAM
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)