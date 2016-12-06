UPDATE 3-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
Dec 6 Magellan Midstream Partners LP
* Magellan Midstream Partners LP- Magellan's new crude oil pipeline segment is also expected to be operational during mid-2018
* Magellan Midstream Partners LP - Seabrook Logistics is connecting its facility to Magellan's Houston crude oil distribution system
* Magellan Midstream and LBC expanding Seabrook Logistics' Houston Gulf coast crude oil and condensate marine terminal and pipeline infrastructure
* Magellan Midstream Partners LP - expansion is currently estimated to cost $250 million and be operational during mid-2018
* Magellan Midstream Partners LP - Seabrook Logistics is constructing 1.7 million barrels of additional crude oil and condensate storage
* Magellan Midstream Partners-investing an additional $70 million to build new 24-inch diameter pipeline from its East Houston terminal to Holland avenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
