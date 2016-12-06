Motor racing-Another win for Buemi in Paris Formula E race
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
Dec 6 Aqua Bio Technology ASA :
* Roger Hofseth AS has transferred 586,600 shares in Aqua Bio Technology To Finnvik Eiendom Ab
* Finnvik Eiendom AS owns after transfer 586,600 shares corresponding 8.45 PCT of ABT Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies