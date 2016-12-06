UPDATE 3-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
Dec 6 Pasinex Resources Ltd -
* Amendment to provide co pays first minimum advance royalty payment to Eurasian in 664,483 common shares of co to be issued immediately
* Amendment to extend completion date for fourth anniversary of work obligations on Golcuk property to June 30, 2017
* Pasinex Resources amends agreement with Eurasia minerals on royalty agreement for Golcuk CU property, Turkey Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
BRASILIA, May 20 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Saturday challenged a recorded conversation implicating him in a corruption probe, saying he would continue as president and ask the Supreme Court to verify the integrity of the recording.