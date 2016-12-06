Dec 6 Kadmon Holdings Inc -

* Rapid action of tesevatinib on clinical symptoms, shrinkage of tumor volumes shows tesevatinib enters cns, targets egfr-driven tumors

* Plans to initiate , first-line study of tesevatinib monotherapy in patients with EGFR-mutant nsclc who present with cns metastases

* Kadmon presents encouraging data on tesevatinib in EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer with brain metastases and/or leptomeningeal metastases

* Eleven of 13 enrolled patients showed no cns disease progression on tesevatinib

* Additional studies planned, including first-line study in patients with brain and/or leptomeningeal metastases