UPDATE 3-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
Dec 6 Cheesecake Factory Inc
* Sees comparable sales of 1 pct-2 pct in 2017 and EPS growth of 5 pct - 10 pct in 2017 - presentation Source text: (bit.ly/2hbT9jQ) Further company coverage:
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
BRASILIA, May 20 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Saturday challenged a recorded conversation implicating him in a corruption probe, saying he would continue as president and ask the Supreme Court to verify the integrity of the recording.