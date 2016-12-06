Motor racing-Another win for Buemi in Paris Formula E race
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
Dec 6 Maoye International Holdings Ltd
* Reference is made to announcement of co in relation to issue of 7.75% senior guaranteed notes due 2017 in principal amount of us$300 million
* Co repurchased a total of us$72.6 million in principal of notes via open market during period from november 2016 to date of announcement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies