UPDATE 3-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
Dec 6 Senomyx Inc -
* Amendment extends research funding and collaborative research period for an additional year through Dec. 31, 2017 - SEC filing
* On Dec 1, Senomyx and Pepsico executed amendment to collaborative research agreement dated April 8, 2014 related to Senomyx's salt taste program Source text - (bit.ly/2gYI72v) Further company coverage:
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
BRASILIA, May 20 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Saturday challenged a recorded conversation implicating him in a corruption probe, saying he would continue as president and ask the Supreme Court to verify the integrity of the recording.