Dec 6 Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd
:
* Company intends to: - collapse control structure
* Company intends to: introduce a new strategic partner who
will invest 400 mln rand
* Company intends to: reconstitute Altron's board of
directors
* Co and Value Capital Partners reached in-principle
agreement in terms of which VCP will subscribe for shares in
company
* VCP will inject 400 mln rand of capital into company,
through a cash subscription for shares
* Altron, VCP procured in-principle support from Co's
shareholders representing c.82 pct of A shares and 76 pct of N
shares
* Includes Dr Venter, who is fully supportive of proposed
transaction
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)