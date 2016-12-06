UPDATE 3-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
Dec 6 Kite Pharma Inc :
* Kite Pharma presents results of multi-center pivotal ZUMA-1 trial of Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (KTE-C19) in aggressive non-hodgkin lymphoma as late-breaking abstract at annual meeting of American Society of Hematology
* ZUMA-1 met primary endpoint of Objective Response Rate (ORR), P < 0.0001
* Intends to seek regulatory approval of Axicabtagene Ciloleucel in refractory aggressive NHL, plans to complete its rolling submission of BLA in Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
BRASILIA, May 20 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Saturday challenged a recorded conversation implicating him in a corruption probe, saying he would continue as president and ask the Supreme Court to verify the integrity of the recording.