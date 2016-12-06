Dec 6 Sipef NV :

* Sipef increases its interest in PT Agro Muko up to 95 percent

* Agreementt with its joint venture partners PT Austindo Nusantara Jaya TBK and M.P. Evans Group PLC on sale of interest of 10.87 percent and 36.84 percent in PT Agro Muko to Sipef Source text: bit.ly/2g6alvc Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)